Global Covid-19 caseload tops 261.46 million

Washington :

In its latest update on Monday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 261,460,688 and 5,199,456 respectively. And the total number of vaccine doses administered was 7,602,216,580.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 48,229,210 and 776,639, respectively according to the CSSE.

The second worst hit country in terms of cases is India (34,572,523 infections and 468,554 deaths), followed by Brazil (22,080,906 infections and 614,278 deaths).

The other worst countries with over 5 million cases are the UK (10,202,370), Russia (9,403,480), Turkey (8,748,025), France (7,723,032), Iran (6,108,882), Germany (5,804,139), Argentina (5,326,448), Spain (5,131,012) and Colombia (5,065,373), the CSSE figures showed.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Mexico (293,859), Russia (267,527), Peru (201,071), the UK (145,218), Indonesia (143,808), Italy (133,674), Iran (129,629), Colombia (128,437), France (119,875) and Argentina (116,529).