UN chief follows unrest in Solomon Islands with concern

New York :

The secretary-general urges dialogue and peaceful means to address differences in the country, he said in a statement on Friday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) on Friday reported that escalating violent demonstrations in Honiara have left several access roads blocked with some buildings set ablaze and stores looted.

So far, all UN staff have been accounted for and no damage to UN assets has been reported, it said.

There is a request for help for displaced people in Honiara. The World Health Organisation is closely working with the Solomon Islands Ministry of Health to provide support as required, said the OCHA.