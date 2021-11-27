Libyan govt condemns attack on court processing candidacy issue of Gaddafi's son

Benghazi :

"The Interior Ministry condemns the attack on Sebha Appeal Court by an armed military group," said a statement issued by the ministry on Friday.

"We warn all the obstructive outlawed parties that we will firmly stand up against any attempt to destabilise the security, frighten the people, attack the government's property, and threaten the national sovereignty," the statement said.

A group of unidentified gunmen attacked the Sebha court on Thursday, when the court was processing a challenge submitted against the disqualification of the presidential candidate Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, local media reported.

Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, son of the late leader Muammar Gaddafi who was toppled and killed in the 2011 uprising, was disqualified on Wednesday along with 24 other presidential candidates by the High National Elections Commission, Xinhua news agency reported.

The disqualification was decided on recommendations of the Attorney General, Criminal Investigation Department, and the Citizenship and Passport Department, the commission said.

The Libyan government has ordered an investigation and tightened security in processing parliamentary and presidential candidacy challenges.