Taliban kill young doctor for not stopping at checkpoint

Kabul :

Amruddin Noori, a 33-year-old physician in Herat city was killed by the Taliban security members after he did not stop at a police security checkpoint in Herat, the victim's family members claimed while speaking to local media agencies.

Noori, who used to have a small private medical clinic, had recently got married, the source said, the report said.

The security authorities in Herat have rejected the killing of the victim by the Taliban members saying such an incident has not been recorded with them.

The recent reports indicate an increase in the crime rate in Afghanistan, however, most of such incidents are not reported by the media due to lack of access to information.