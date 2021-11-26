Fri, Nov 26, 2021

Shanghai suspends trans-provincial group tours

Published: Nov 26,202109:53 AM by IANS

Travel agencies and online tourism companies in Shanghai have been asked to immediately suspend trans-provincial group tours and air ticket services combined with hotel reservations as the city reported three new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases.

Representative image (Source: IANS)
Shanghai:
Due to the cases reported on Thursday, Shanghai announced two communities in its east Pudong district and one community in its west Qingpu district as medium-risk areas, reports Xinhua news agency.
 
Such tours will resume until all districts and their communities across the city are confirmed as low-risk areas again, the Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism said on Friday.
 
Meanwhile, travel companies should not organise tours to other provinces or cities which are high- and medium-risk areas.
 
Shanghai has asked district authorities and travel companies to take strict measures to guard against possible imported Covid-19 cases. 
 
Tours within the city should also take strict epidemic prevention and control measures. 
 
Since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020, Shanghai has reported 2,833 confirmed Covid cases.

