EU regulator authorises Pfizer's COVID vaccine for kids 5-11

Published: Nov 25,202105:50 PM by PTI

The European Union drugs regulator authorised Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine for use on children aged from 5 to 11 years on Thursday, clearing the way for shots to be administered to millions of elementary school children on the continent amid a new wave of infections sweeping across Europe.

The Hague: It is the first time the European Medicines Agency has cleared a COVID-19 vaccine for use in young children. The agency said it “recommended granting an extension of indication for the COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty to include use in children aged 5 to 11.”

