Iran reports 5,144 daily Covid-19 cases

Tehran :

The pandemic also claimed 132 lives in the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 129,117, Xinhua news reported, citing an update by the ministry on Tuesday.





A total of 5,807,089 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 3,386 remain in intensive care units, according to the ministry.





By Tuesday, 56,944,774 Iranians have received their first vaccine dose, and 45,382,073 of them have taken two jabs. Meanwhile, 833,605 people in the country have received their booster dose.





The report added that 37,996,904 tests have so far been carried out across the country.