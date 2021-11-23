Study MBBS Abroad: Bangladesh Offers Top Medical Colleges At Low Budget

Dhaka :

In recent years the educational institutions in Bangladesh and worldwide have confronted the challenge of creating the curriculum, the basic need of today's eon. Specifically speaking about the quality of medical education in Bangladesh - Medical education in Bangladesh is totally controlled by the Government and run a undergraduate curriculum throughout the country which is similar to Indian MBBS Curriculum. MBBS in Bangladesh is now a trend among all the Indian students who are opting for abroad studies. It is one of the best choices students can make while starting their medical careers on an international platform. Studying MBBS in Bangladesh is considered to be one of the cheapest. It will provide you with the feeling of homeliness even if you are looking in an international country. For students who are opting for MBBS or medical courses, Bangladesh is the best choice. Compared to other Nations, MBBS in Bangladesh would provide you with the best career.





MBBS for Indian students in Bangladesh





Most medical doctors tend to complete their MBBS degree from Bangladesh. Along with the course, MBBS students tend to get prepared for various examinations, including PLUB, NEXT, FMGE, or USMLE. International students do not get bothered while studying in Bangladesh. They do not encounter any problems regarding language while going through the process of learning. You will find various medical colleges in Bangladesh that welcome students wholeheartedly. Not only from India from every corner of the world, but students also tend to opt for Bangladesh to pursue their career in India.





The Private Medical Colleges Packages in India beyond for common people. Individuals generally find this to be difficult to afford. But in the case of medical colleges in Bangladesh, you don’t have to worry about the financial part. Also, the quality of medical education in countries like Bangladesh would provide you the same benefit if you study that course in India. The curriculum follows the books by various Indian authors. However, the highest passing rate of competitive medical examination can be seen in Bangladesh. If you are looking for an affordable medical study at the best package, you can check for MBBS study abroad.





List of Medical Universities in Bangladesh

1. Dhaka University (University of Dhaka)

2. Rajshahi Medical University

3. Chittagong Medical University

4. Sylhet Medical University

5. Bangladesh University of Professionals





Top 5 Government Medical Colleges in Bangladesh

1. Dhaka Medical College Hospital

2. Sir Salimullah Medical College

3. Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College

4. Mymensingh Medical College

5. Chittagong Medical College





Top 10 Private Medical Colleges in Bangladesh

2. Community Based Medical College

3. Bangladesh Medical College and Hospital

4. Holy Family Medical College

5. Jahurul Islam Medical College

6. Green Life Medical College

7. Eastern Medical College

8. Kumudini Women's Medical College.

9. Sylhet Women's Medical College Hospital.





If you look for the quality of medical education, you can select Bangladesh to fulfil your career. You will find top medical universities that provide world-class education with well professional staff and premium quality standards. The study pattern and the syllabus offer the best practices as well as theoretical education. Bangladesh is one of the top countries that has shown tremendous improvement in education quality. If you look for the student performance in Bangladesh compared to other countries, you will see a narrow rise in results.









Quality of Medical Education in Bangladesh





If you are looking for opportunities in MBBS, then it is compulsory to qualify NEET examination. The quality of education provided in Bangladesh helps you to prepare for the test without any inconvenience. With the help of Smile Education, you would be delighted to get the best future ahead.

Advantages and disadvantages of taking MBBS course in Bangladesh

You can find various advantages rather than disadvantages of taking the MBBS course in Bangladesh. Apart from the affordable cost of study, Bangladesh offers the best place to nurture your practical clinic knowledge. Moreover, with English being the medium of teaching, students do not find any difficulties understanding the course. Also, the seat reservation for every international student and the hostel accommodation adds up to the list of advantages. This college offers WHO-approved certificates that are recognized worldwide. It helps to widen your career prospects. Speaking about the disadvantages, you will face the weather problem as it is hot and humid. However, this is one ignorable problem.





Comparison of FMGE performance with other countries





The choice of career is one Complex personal decision. It gets influenced by various intrinsic and extrinsic factors. The studies conducted in diverse Asian countries are usually office practical-based studies to practice their theoretical knowledge. It helps to increase the performance and competence of the students. Bangladesh follows this vividly. Hence, if you are looking for MBBS abroad, you should choose MBBS to study in Bangladesh. In addition to this, the MBBS course fees in Bangladesh offer you the best option. You can now rely on Smile Education to get an education and the best career ahead.





If you look for the pass percentage, you will see a steep rise. The passing rate each year gets higher compared to any other country in the world. It, however, paves the path to 2 entries in the admission rate of MBBS courses in Bangladesh. Students can opt for 112 medical colleges, including 70 private institutions. Most Indian students look for this option as the overall package, including the college fees, is comparatively cheaper than any other country. It also helps the parents as it flows down the financial burden but never compromises on the quality of education. The process of admission is simple. Lately, this city has become one of the destinations for medical study among Indian MBBS candidates.



