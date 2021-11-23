Temperatures dip below zero, snow falls in many parts of South Korea

Seoul :

The mercury had dropped to minus 3.7 degrees in Seoul as of 7.30 a.m., the lowest this fall, and below minus 5 degrees in the northern part of Gyeonggi Province, which surrounds the capital and mountainous areas of the northeastern Gangwon Province, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).





Morning lows dipped below zero in other central regions and the southeastern North Gyeongsang Province as well, reports Yonhap News Agency.





Cold wave advisories have been issued for Gangwon Province, parts of the Gyeongsang provinces, and southeastern cities of Busan and Ulsan since Monday night due to the sudden temperature drops.





Snowfall is also expected in the eastern part of southwestern North Jeolla Province, the southwestern part of Gyeonggi Province, the central Chungcheong Province, and some other regions on Tuesday and Wednesday, the KMA added.