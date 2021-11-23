South Korean PM Kim Boo-kyum rules out possibility of Cabinet reshuffle

South Korean Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum has ruled out the possibility of a Cabinet reshuffle in the final months of the current administration amid rumors that some members could quit running in next year's local elections.
Seoul:
"It makes no sense," Yonhap News Agency quoted Kim as saying during a press meeting on Monday in the central city of Sejong.
"There are only six months left of this government's term, so how can we do a reshuffle?"
Rumors have been circulating recently that Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki may run for Gangwon Province governor, while Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae is looking at the gubernatorial post of Gyeonggi Province in the local elections slated for June 2022.
Kim also strongly denied rumors of him replacing Lee Jae-Myung as the ruling Democratic Party's presidential nominee in the March 2022 election if the candidate drops out of the race, saying it would be an "insult" to people.
Conversations