South Korean PM Kim Boo-kyum rules out possibility of Cabinet reshuffle

Seoul :

"It makes no sense," Yonhap News Agency quoted Kim as saying during a press meeting on Monday in the central city of Sejong.





"There are only six months left of this government's term, so how can we do a reshuffle?"





Rumors have been circulating recently that Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki may run for Gangwon Province governor, while Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae is looking at the gubernatorial post of Gyeonggi Province in the local elections slated for June 2022.





Kim also strongly denied rumors of him replacing Lee Jae-Myung as the ruling Democratic Party's presidential nominee in the March 2022 election if the candidate drops out of the race, saying it would be an "insult" to people.