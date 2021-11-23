Global COVID-19 caseload tops 258.1 million

Washington :

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 47,886,798 and 772,414, according to the CSSE.





The second worst-hit country in terms of cases in India (34,518,901 infections and 465,911 deaths), followed by Brazil (22,020,412 infections and 612,782 deaths).





The other worst countries with over 5 million cases are the UK (9,941,704), Russia (9,205,431), Turkey (8,598,380), France (7,611,366), Iran (6,077,438), Germany (5,418,774), Argentina (5,315,989), Spain (5,096,538) and Colombia (5,050,255), the CSSE figures showed.





Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Mexico (292,471), Russia (260,319), Peru (200,866), the UK (144,414), Indonesia (143,744), Italy (133,247), Iran (128,956), Colombia (128,138), France (120,853) and Argentina (116,382).