80.5pc people in Turkey fully vaccinated

Ankara :

The number of the fully vaccinated people exceeded 50 million, or 60 per cent of the total population in Turkey, Koca tweeted, but warned that this figure is not enough to cope with the pandemic, reports Xinhua news agency.

urkey has so far reported 8,550,377 Covid-19 cases and 74,847 deaths. Turkey started mass Covid-19 vaccination on January 14 .

More than 56 million people have received their first doses of vaccine. Turkey has so far administered 119.27 million doses, including the booster jabs.