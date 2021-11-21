Sun, Nov 21, 2021

Iran condemns UK's decision to blacklist Palestine's Hamas

Published: Nov 21,202107:51 AM

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has condemned Britain's decision to declare the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) a terrorist organisation.

Representative image: Reuters
Tehran:
"The political solution for Palestine lies in a referendum among the indigenous residents (Muslim, Jewish and Christian)," Abdollahian wrote in a tweet before midnight on Friday.
 
"The rights of Palestinians cannot be trampled by distorting facts," he said.
 
On Friday, British Interior Minister Priti Patel issued a statement saying she had "acted to proscribe Hamas in its entirety" under Britain's Terrorism Act, Xinhua news agency reported.
 
London has listed the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, as a terrorist organization since 2000.

