Russian, Uzbek presidents oppose misuse of ICT

Moscow :

In the document published by the Kremlin on Friday, the leaders expressed concern over "the growing possibility of using modern information and communication technologies (ICT) for purposes incompatible with the tasks of maintaining international peace, security and stability."

Putin and Mirziyoyev called on the international community to take measures to prevent the use of ICT for military purposes, for hostilities and aggression, for terrorism and other crimes, and for undermining the sovereignty of countries and interfering in their internal affairs, Xinhua news agency reported.

They underlined the need to strengthen coordination of activities in the United Nations and on other international platforms on improving Internet governance.



