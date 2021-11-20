Sat, Nov 20, 2021

Lebanon's Army Chief calls on soldiers to remain loyal to country amid current challenges

Published: Nov 20,202107:59 AM by IANS

Lebanon's Armed Forces Commander Joseph Aoun has called on Lebanese soldiers to remain loyal to their country regardless of daunting challenges.

Lebanon's Armed Forces Commander Joseph Aoun. File photo: Reuters
Beirut:
"Remain as I have known you, no matter how grave the difficulties, strong men true to your oath, loyal to your country," Aoun addressed soldiers on the occasion of Independence Day, which falls on November 22, Xinhua news agency reported.
 
Confronting Israel on the southern borders, chasing down terrorist cells and eliminating them, being deployed on the northern and eastern borders to counter smuggling operations, coupled with the complexity of your tasks of maintaining security at home and contributing to the security of lives and the development of society, have all consolidated the foundations of independence, he said.
 
Lebanon's military institution has been facing serious challenges amid the current financial collapse in the country.

