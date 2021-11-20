New sub-lineage of Delta variant detected in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka on Friday detected a new sub-lineage of the Delta variant of COVID-19, scientifically named B.1.617.2. AY 104, making it the third mutation of the coronavirus to have originated in the island nation.
Colombo:
However, the transmissibility of sub-lineage ‘AY 104’ is yet to be determined. Officials said the samples of the sub-lineage have been sent to laboratories in Hong Kong for further analysis.
The ‘AY 104’ sub-lineage was detected by the researchers at the University of Sri Jayewardenepura.
