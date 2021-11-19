Rising Demand of MBBS in Bangladesh Among Indian Students

Chennai :

MBBS is one of the most popular courses among Indian students after school. But the cut-throat competition in the entrance examination, NEET-UG allows only a handful of aspirants to get into the government medical colleges in India. The rest are left with two choices of either going to private colleges in India or a better option of going abroad for completion of their dream career. Bangladesh, the Philippines, China, Russia, Ukraine remain the favorite destinations among students opting to go overseas. But in recent years, MBBS in Bangladesh witnesses ever rising demand.





About MBBS in Bangladesh





Behind this trend lie a few reasons, as observed by the education experts. MBBS course fee in Bangladesh is significantly lower than that of the private universities in India or Nepal. Still, the medical education in Bangladesh is empowered with experienced faculty and the existing high-end infrastructure aids further in enhancing the quality. Besides, the medium of instruction being English does not require students to appear for language tests. The colleges are NMC (Formerly MCI) approved and follow almost the same syllabus as their Indian counterparts. The country also offers colleges that are exclusive to female students.





Bangladesh FMGE Performance 2020: Total Appeared 801, Total Pass out 294, Passing Rate 36.70 Percent





Data Available in Official National Board of Examinations (NBE) Official Website https://natboard.edu.in/





Students doing MBBS from a foreign university must clear the FMGE examination to practice in India or pursue PG Medical or higher education. The percentage of students passing the licensing examination after an MBBS degree in Bangladesh remains one of the highest, bearing testimony to the excellent quality of education provided there. Lower traveling costs from India, lower living costs, similar food habits remain some other advantages. The college hospitals in Bangladesh attend to a very high number of outpatients compared to other popular countries, thus providing students with better practical exposure. The climate being the same in both countries, the prevalent diseases are also the same. Besides, the Government medical colleges offer SAARC quota that provides free scholarship seats to Indian students. From the security point of view, Bangladesh is a very safe place to live in and study.





Global Peace Index (GPI) 2021- Bangladesh Ranked 91 out of 163 Countries https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Global_Peace_Index





MBBS Admission Process





The admission process requires a few documents like mark sheets, certificates, admit cards of classes 10 and 12, passport, NEET-UG scorecard, Aadhaar card and Birth certificate. Mark sheet equivalency certificate also needs to be produced.





College Selection





The primary disadvantage of an MBBS from Bangladesh is the lack of proper guidance and information about the MBBS admission process. It increases the chance of getting into a not-so-good college at a higher course fee. It is also true that the whole MBBS admission process becomes a little time-consuming, and a lot of paperwork needs to be done within a stipulated time. The other challenge is to choose the right college. Affiliation and recognition status, patient flow, infrastructure, and FMGE performance are other factors to decide the suitable medical college, keeping in mind the important factor of individual budget. There are several consultancies helping students with the admission process and choose the right colleges. But what gets more difficult is to find a consultancy dedicated to the purpose of MBBS admission in medical colleges of Bangladesh.





About Smile Education Consultancy





Smile Education Consultancy is the oldest and very trusted authorized agency provide guidance only for MBBS in Bangladesh and undoubtedly the pioneer in this field, dealing with many students every year.





Since its inception in 2009, they have guided countless students in securing admission to the best medical colleges of Bangladesh. When contacted, the CEO of Smile Education Consultancy, Mrs. Reepa Biswas, informs us from the office located at B-265, Survey Park, Santoshpur, Kolkata, that "Our aim is to ensure that the students get the right colleges and at the right time with minimum effort." She added, "The application success rate over the years is extremely high. Students moreover need to pay directly to the colleges, not us". The organization has also developed an Android app and a website dedicated to MBBS Admission process in Bangladesh for Indian and Foreign Students.





