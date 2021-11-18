All refugees from camp on border with Poland moved to logistics center: Belarus

Kiev :

"As of November 18, all refugees from the spontaneous camp on the Belarusian-Polish border near the Bruzgi checkpoint [Kuznica on the Polish side] voluntarily moved to the territory of the transport and logistics centre due to sharply worsening weather conditions and the emerging threat to life, especially of children," the ministry said on Telegram.





It emphasized that the foreigners were provided with hot meals, warm clothes and basic necessities. Also, all those in need were provided with medical assistance.