US issues ‘Level One’ COVID travel notice to citizens visiting India

Washington :

The travel health notice has also been issued for Pakistan. However, the US State Department issued level two and three travel advisories for India and Pakistan, saying while citizens are urged to reconsider travel to Pakistan due to terrorism and sectarian violence, those going to India must exercise increased caution due to crime and terrorism.





In its advisory for India, the State Department urged US citizens not to travel to J&K due to terrorism and civil unrest, and also within 10 kilometres of the India-Pakistan border due to the potential for armed conflict.





“Indian authorities report rape is one of the fastest growing crimes in India. Violent crimes, such as sexual assault, has occurred at tourist sites and in other locations,” it said.