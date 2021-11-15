Bangladesh emerges as the new MBBS destination for Indian Students.

Dhaka :

The experiences that one has at a medical college last a lifetime and play a pivotal role in developing one’s personality and career prospects. As a result of this, this is a choice that one should make with a lot of attention and thought. Students who are unsure of the correct option often consider the help of a consultancy service like Smile Education Consultancy.





Smile Education Consultancy offers unsure students with a team of professional experts who are able to provide their assistance when it comes to studying MBBS in Bangladesh . The consultancy has especially been a popular option among Indian students who wish to do their MBBS admission in Bangladesh.





Top Government Medical Colleges in Bangladesh





1. Dhaka Medical College Hospital





2. Sir Salimullah Medical College





3. Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College





4. Mymensingh Medical College





5. Chittagong Medical College





Top Private Medical College in Bangladesh





1. Dhaka National Medical College





2. Community Based Medical College





3. Bangladesh Medical College and Hospital





4. Monno Medical College





5. Eastern Medical College





Top Women’s Medical Colleges in Bangladesh





1. Medical College for Women and Hospital.





2. Kumudini Women's Medical College.





3. Sylhet Women's Medical College Hospital.





The Education Consultant for MBBS in Bangladesh informs students of every intricacy they will want to know of to be fully prepared about the admission procedure.





Smile Education Consultancy has stated that they are well aware how stressful this time can be for students, and strive to alleviate any issues and concerns to the best of their abilities. They believe in apt communication and relay all the finer details like MBBS fees in Bangladesh with transparency.





As a result of this, Smile Education Consultancy has become a premier option for students who wish to apply for an MBBS Abroad . The consultancy service has especially been popular among Indian students who are able to avail a worthwhile education at a much cheaper price compared to their native states.





Check your Eligibility Calculate GPA





About Smile Education Consultancy





Smile Education Consultancy is a very trusted and reliable authorized admission consultant for MBBS in Bangladesh for Indian medical aspirants. The students’ guidance service aids them in getting admission to top Medical Colleges in Bangladesh at an affordable cost. MBBS in Bangladesh for Indian students is flourishing and this is evident from the record-breaking FMGE pass percentage of 27.11 in 2015-2018, 37.98 in 2019 and last FMGE 2020 Passing rate was 36.7 percentage, much better FMGE Performances compared to other counties in the world.





This further pave the path to more MBBS admission in Bangladesh in a total of 112 medical colleges in Bangladesh including 70 private-owned institutions. Mostly, Indian students study MBBS in Bangladesh as the Medical College fees and overall package in Bangladesh is comparatively cheaper than MBBS in Indian, MBBS in Nepal or MBBS in Russia.













These leave parents with a lower financial burden to get standard quality of education and see their sons and daughters easily become MBBS graduates. The MBBS admission process in Bangladesh is simple and the capital Dhaka is the hub, housing about one-third of medical colleges in Bangladesh followed by Manikganj, Rajshahi, Chittagong and Sylhet respectively. Lately, the city has also become a final destination for medical study abroad for Indian candidates.