Global Covid-19 caseload tops 252.9 million

Washington :

In its latest update on Sunday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and the total number number of vaccine doses administered stood at 252,929,280, 5,095,509 and 7,441,479,835, respectively.





The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 47,050,502 and 762,972, according to the CSSE.





In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 34,426,036 cases and Brazil third with 21,953,838.





The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are the UK (9,572,351), Russia (8,881,306), Turkey (8,388,512), France (7,377,483), Iran (6,031,575), Argentina (5,305,151), Spain (5,047,156), Colombia (5,029,335), Italy (4,852,496), Germany (5,009,400), Indonesia (4,250,516), Mexico (3,841,661), Ukraine (3,353,694) and Poland (3,190,067), the CSSE figures showed.





Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Brazil (611,222), India (463,245), Mexico (290,872), Russia (249,415), Peru (200,605), Indonesia (143,644), the UK (143,274), Italy (132,739), Colombia (127,766), Iran (128,042), France (119,085) and Argentina (116,228).