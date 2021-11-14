Sun, Nov 14, 2021

UK's Johnson says climate deal is a big step forward

Published: Nov 14,202110:43 AM by Reuters

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday the climate deal struck at the COP26 conference in Glasgow was a big step forward and he hoped it would mark the beginning of the end of end of climate change.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives for the UN COP26 (Image credit: Reuters)
London:
"There is still a huge amount more to do in the coming years," Johnson said in a statement. "But today's agreement is a big step forward and, critically, we have the first ever international agreement to phase down coal and a roadmap to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees.

"I hope that we will look back on COP26 in Glasgow as the beginning of the end of climate change, and I will continue to work tirelessly towards that goal."

