Russia's Covid cases exceed 9 million

Moscow :

It took less than a month for Russia's caseload to jump from eight million to nine million as the country has been struggling with a fourth and the highest wave of coronavirus infections since mid-September, Xinhua news agency reported.

The national death toll grew by a new single-day record of 1,241 to 254,167, and the number of recoveries increased by 33,802 to 7,754,764, the centre said.

Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 4,185 new cases over the past 24 hours, taking its total to 1,891,428.