Pak to consider allowing Indian wheat to go through it to Afghanistan

Islamabad :

Imran Khan expressed the views while speaking to a delegation led by Afghanistan's acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, Dawn reported citing Prime Minister's Office's statement.





"The Prime Minister conveyed that in the current context Pakistan would favourably consider the request by Afghan brothers for transportation of wheat offered by India through Pakistan on an exceptional basis for humanitarian purposes and as per modalities to be worked out," Pakistan Prime Minister's Office tweeted.





Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has reaffirmed Islamabad's support to Afghanistan and the Afghan people in overcoming the challenges being faced by the neighbouring country.





He also stressed the vital importance of a peaceful, stable, sovereign, prosperous and connected Afghanistan for Pakistan and the wider region.





The premier stressed that "continued security and resolute counter-terrorism actions, respect for rights of all Afghans, and inclusivity in governance and politics would further contribute to Afghanistan's stability," Pakistan's PMO statement said.





Pakistan has not allowed Indian shipments to Afghanistan to pass through its territory.





In October, the UN's World Food Programme (WFP) country director in Afghanistan, Mary Ellen Mc Groarty said the programme is in talks with India for wheat donation to Taliban controlled Afghanistan.