Export bar on tiger head from Tipu Sultan’s throne

London: A gold jewelled tiger head, which once belonged to the gold-covered throne of Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan in 18th century India, was on Friday placed under a temporary export bar in an attempt to find a UK buyer for it. The finial, or a crowning ornament, is worth around GBP 1.5 million and the export bar placed by the British government is used to allow time for a UK gallery or institution to acquire the piece of historic value. The finial is one of eight gold tiger heads that adorned the throne of the ruler.
