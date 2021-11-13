Personal Data Protection Bill likely to be tabled

New Delhi :

The Personal Data Protection Bill, which is being examined by a parliamentary panel, is likely to be tabled in Parliament in the first week of the winter session, sources said on Friday. The Joint Committee of Parliament, chaired by BJP MP PP Chaudhary, met on Friday to discuss a draft report on the Bill but could not adopt it as some more amendments have been suggested to the proposed legislation, they said. The sources said the committee will meet again on November 22 to adopt a draft report on the bill.







