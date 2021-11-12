Armenia extends Covid quarantine to June 2022

Yerevan :

The quarantine regime, introduced in early 2020 to replace the state of emergency, allows the government to continue enforcing coercive measures such as social distancing, mask wearing and other anti-epidemic preventative rules, reports Xinhua news agency.

In the last 24 hours, Armenia reported 1,482 new Covid-19 cases, taking the overall infection tally to 325,521, according to the country's ministry of healthcare.

Data from the Ministry showed that 1,522 more patients have recovered in the same period, taking the total number of recoveries to 284,856.

Meanwhile, 36 new fatalities raised the death toll to 6,867.

According to the country's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the country has so far administered a total of 954,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, and 300,000 people have been fully inoculated.