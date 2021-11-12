Indo-Pacific: China President warns against cold war

Wellington :

Chinese President Xi Jinping warned against letting tensions in the Indo-Pacific cause a relapse into a Cold War mentality. His remarks on the sidelines of the annual summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum came weeks after the US, Britain and Australia announced a new security alliance in the region which would see Australia build nuclear submarines. China has harshly criticised the deal. Xi spoke in a video to a CEO Summit at APEC, being hosted by New Zealand.



