Fri, Nov 12, 2021

Indo-Pacific: China President warns against cold war

Published: Nov 12,202104:54 AM

Xi spoke in a video to a CEO Summit at APEC, being hosted by New Zealand.

Chinese President Xi Jinping
Wellington:
Chinese President Xi Jinping warned against letting tensions in the Indo-Pacific cause a relapse into a Cold War mentality. His remarks on the sidelines of the annual summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum came weeks after the US, Britain and Australia announced a new security alliance in the region which would see Australia build nuclear submarines. China has harshly criticised the deal. Xi spoke in a video to a CEO Summit at APEC, being hosted by New Zealand. 

