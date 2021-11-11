71.1 pc of 12-15 age group in Aus state fully vaccinated

Sydney :

However, as vaccination rates in the state soared, the youngest community members remained susceptible, reports Xinhua news agency.

Local newspaper Sydney Morning Herald reported on Thursday that more than 270 NSW schools and 300 childcare centers had been closed due to Covid-19 cases during the past month.

Schools notified of a case usually close for up to two days to allow time for cleaning and contact tracing of the disease.

Last week, NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard and Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews expressed optimism about having children in the age group of 5-11 vaccinated this year.

But some immunization experts called for caution before the nation's regulatory authority, the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), greenlights such a move, citing more complex balance of risks and benefits of vaccination in children than in adults.

On Thursday, NSW recorded 261 new locally acquired cases, three new cases from overseas and one related death in the past 24 hours.