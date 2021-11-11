UN reaffirms call to build democratic political system in Libya

Benghazi :

Zenenga made his remarks during a meeting with leaders and representatives of the political parties in the country to hear their perspectives on the upcoming elections.

"Participants expressed the importance of holding elections to fulfil the aspirations of the Libyan people of a stable Libya," the UN mission said in a statement.

Some of the participants shared their concerns on the need for greater inclusivity in the electoral framework and the importance of building consensus, with assistance of the UN and international partners, to ensure acceptance of the results of the elections by all, as well as the need to ensure the security of candidates and voters, said the statement.

Zenenga reaffirmed the important role of political parties in the efforts to build a democratic political system in Libya, and reiterated that UNSMIL's priority is to help Libya hold elections that unite Libyans, deliver stability and produce legitimate institutions acceptable to all Libyans, the statement added.

Libya is expected to hold general elections on December 24 this year, as a part of a roadmap adopted by the UN-sponsored Libyan Political Dialogue Forum.