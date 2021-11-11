Pashupatinath to Kashi Vishwanath motorcycle rally flagged off in Kathmandu

Kathmandu :

Nearly 50 Indian and Nepali motorcycle enthusiasts are participating in the rally which is aimed at showcasing the people-to-people connection between India and Nepal and further strengthening mutual cultural relations.

It is also intended to increase awareness among the youth about the shared religious and cultural heritage of the neighbouring nations.

Minister Ale spoke about the age-old cultural heritage and civilisational links between India and Nepal and wished the participants success in their journey.

The Ambassador of India, in his remarks, spoke about the special association between Kathmandu and Kashi and the role played by the two ancient temples, Pashupatinath and Kashi Vishwanath, in bringing people of the two countries together.

Ambassador Kwatra also urged the youth of India and Nepal to cherish and preserve this shared cultural wealth.





Chief Priest of Pashupatinath Temple blessed the participants before they set out on this journey.

The participants of the rally will arrive at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi on Saturday and and offer 'Swachchata Shramdan' at Dashashvamedha ghat to spread the message of cleanliness.

During the journey, the rally would also cross several historically important places: Motihari, where Mahatma Gandhi launched 'Champaran Satyagraha' during India's freedom struggle; Sarnath, the city where Mahatma Buddha delivered his first sermon; and Gorakhnath Math, a temple highly revered and visited by people from both India and Nepal.

The snippets from the journey can be followed on Embassy's social media handles.

The rally is organised by the Embassy of India, Kathmandu in collaboration with Royal Enfield Kathmandu as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', an initiative of the government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independent India and the history of the remarkable progress of its people.