Wed, Nov 10, 2021

Refugees don't justify walls, barbed wire and violent push-backs, UN says

Published: Nov 10,202109:20 PM by Reuters

European Union countries must uphold the rule of law and not enter a race to the bottom when faced with migrants and refugees trying to enter the bloc, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees told European lawmakers on Wednesday.

Migrants at the Polish-Belarusian border.
Brussels:
"These challenges simply do not justify the knee-jerk reaction we have seen in some places - the irresponsible xenophobic discourse, the walls and barbed wire, the violent push-backs that include the beating of refugees and migrants," Filippo Grandi told the European Parliament.

"The European Union, a union based on the rule of law, should and can do better and in matters of rule of law continue to be an example to others."

