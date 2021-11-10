Refugees don't justify walls, barbed wire and violent push-backs, UN says

Brussels :

"These challenges simply do not justify the knee-jerk reaction we have seen in some places - the irresponsible xenophobic discourse, the walls and barbed wire, the violent push-backs that include the beating of refugees and migrants," Filippo Grandi told the European Parliament.





"The European Union, a union based on the rule of law, should and can do better and in matters of rule of law continue to be an example to others."