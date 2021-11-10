Covaxin to be part of UK govt’s approved list from November 22

London :

The move follows the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) Emergency Use Listing for Covaxin, which is the second most used formulation in India. Covishield, the India-manufactured Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, was added to the UK’s approved list last month.





“More good news for Indian travellers to the UK. From November 22, travellers fully vaccinated with a vaccine recognised by WHO for Emergency Use Listing, including Covaxin, will not have to self-isolate; so joining those fully vaccinated with Covishield,” Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India, said on Twitter. The changes will come into effect at 4 am on November 22.





Besides Covaxin, China’s Sinovac and Sinopharm, both on the WHO Emergency Use Listing, will be recognised by the UK government as approved vaccines for inbound travel, benefitting fully vaccinated people from the United Arab Emirates and Malaysia. These fully vaccinated passengers will not be required to take a pre-departure test, day-8 test or self-isolate upon arrival.





“As we continue to recover from the pandemic and expand our recognition of international vaccines, today’s announcements mark the next step in our restart of international travel,” said UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.



