4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Andaman And Nicobar islands

Port Blair :

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 jolted Southeast of Port Blair in the early hours of Monday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.





According to NCS, the tremors of the earthquake had a depth of 16 kilometres and occurred at around 5.28 am.





"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 08-11-2021, 05:28:29 IST, Lat: 9.98 and Long: 93.82, Depth: 16 Km, Location: 218 km SE of Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar island," NCS tweeted.