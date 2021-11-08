Mon, Nov 08, 2021

4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Andaman And Nicobar islands

Published: Nov 08,202110:13 AM by ANI

According to NCS, the tremors of the earthquake had a depth of 16 kilometres and occurred at around 5.28 am.

Representative image
Port Blair:
An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 jolted Southeast of Port Blair in the early hours of Monday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 08-11-2021, 05:28:29 IST, Lat: 9.98 and Long: 93.82, Depth: 16 Km, Location: 218 km SE of Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar island," NCS tweeted.

