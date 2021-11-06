Anti-Taliban leader Ahmad Massoud in Iran to talk inclusive govt

Kabul :

Massoud reached Iran to forward the message of Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon to Ismail Khan for setting up an inclusive government in Afghanistan.

Ismail Khan, a prominent Afghan leader of mobilisation forces in western Herat province who fought against Taliban fighters before the collapse of the Afghan government, is now in Mashhad city in Iran; he was once captured by the Taliban and soon released only to enter Iran then, the report said.

The anti-Taliban resistance front officials are yet to make any comment regarding their leader's travel to Iran.

Tension has been brewing between Tajikistan and Taliban. In October, there were reports indicating troop deployments by Tajikistan and Afghanistan along those two countries' shared border, DW reported.

"We observe with concern the growing tensions in Tajik-Afghan relations against the background of mutually harsh statements by the leaders of the two countries. Reports have appeared about the deployment of armed forces by both sides to the common border. According to information from the Taliban, tens of thousands of special forces units have been deployed in the bordering [northern] Afghan province Takhar alone," said Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexei Zaytsev.

Tajikistan President Rakhmon has refused to recognise the Taliban government, accusing the group of human rights abuses, the report said.