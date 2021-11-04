China could have 1,000 nuclear warheads ready by 2030, says Pentagon

Washington :

China could have 700 deliverable nuclear warheads by 2027, and could top 1,000 by 2030 -- an arsenal two-and-a-half times the size of what the Pentagon predicted only a year ago, according to the report.





The People's Republic of China (PRC) "is investing in, and expanding, the number of its land-, sea-, and air-based nuclear delivery platforms and constructing the infrastructure necessary to support this major expansion of its nuclear forces."





The assessment came in the US Department of Defense's annual report to Congress on Chinese military developments.





Like the United States and Russia, the two leading nuclear powers, China is building a "nuclear triad," capabilities to deliver nuclear weapons from land-based ballistic missiles, from missiles launched from the air, and from submarines, it said.



