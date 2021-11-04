Bill introduced in US Congress to declare Diwali as Federal Holiday

Washington :

"I'm very, very happy and excited to be introducing the Deepavali Day Act this week alongside members of the Congressional Indian Caucus, which will enshrine Diwali into law as a federal holiday," Maloney said at an event at the US Capitol.





The historic legislation is co-sponsored by a number of lawmakers including Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi. Krishnamoorthi has also introduced a resolution in the US Congress recognising the religious and historical significance of Diwali.





Maloney said that Diwali this year symbolises the nation's continuing journey out of the darkness of COVID-19.



