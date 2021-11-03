‘One Sun, One World, One Grid’ launched at COP26

Glasgow :

The International Solar Alliance (ISA), India Presidency of the ISA, and the UK COP Presidency unveiled the plans for the first international network of global interconnected solar power grids, known as the Green Grids Initiative – One Sun One World One Grid (GGI-OSOWOG), at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow.





The project is being spearheaded by the governments of India and the UK in partnership with the ISA and the World Bank Group and will bring together a global coalition of national governments, international financial and technical organisations, legislators, power system operators and knowledge leaders to accelerate the construction of the new infrastructure needed for a world powered by clean energy. In doing so, the project aims to reduce reliance on non-renewable energy such as coal by enabling them to purchase affordable solar power from other countries, said the ISA in an official statement.





The announcement was accompanied by the One Sun declaration, which has been endorsed by 83 ISA member countries. India is a member of the GGI-OSOWOG steering committee along with four other countries – USA, UK, Australia and France.





“Realising the vision of One Sun One World One Grid through interconnected green grids can be transformational, enabling all of us to meet the targets of the Paris Agreement to prevent dangerous climate change, to accelerate the clean energy transition, and to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. These efforts can stimulate green investments and create millions of good jobs. By sharing the sun’s energy, we can help to build a more peaceful and prosperous world,” it stated.