Tue, Nov 02, 2021

Iran's FM in quarantine for Covid-19: Spokesman

Published: Nov 02,202107:40 AM

Mail

Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir Abdollahian has been in quarantine, the Foreign Ministry confirmed on Monday, after local media reported the Foreign Minister has been infected with the Covid-19 virus.

Tehran:
"His general condition is good and he is doing his daily work in quarantine," the Ministry's Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told official IRNA news agency.

Khatibzadeh confirmed the change in the schedule of programs of the Foreign Minister, saying that "the doctor has required him to remain in quarantine," Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier, Iranian media like Tasnim news agency said Amir Abdollahian tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

