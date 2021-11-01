Seoul to discuss resuming border tours with UN

Seoul :

Tours to Panmunjom, or the Joint Security Area (JSA), were suspended in July after health authorities imposed the toughest virus curbs in the greater Seoul area, home to half of the country's 52 million population, reports Yonhap News Agency.





"We are beginning discussions with the UNC and other related organisations on the resumption of tours to Panmunjom," Ministry spokesperson Lee Jong-joo told reporters.





The UNC said it has also resumed armistice education seminars for units stationed at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas.





"After a Covid social distancing pause, armistice education is back in full swing," the UNC wrote on Facebook.





"They are back on the road this week, supporting clear, consistent and transparent adherence to the terms of the armistice."





The move is in line with South Korea's implementation of its first step to get back to normal life Monday on the back of a rising vaccination rate at over 75 percent.





Under the living with Covid-19 policy, South Korea plans to lift most of the virus curbs in phases by the end of January.