South Africans vote in local govt polls

Johannesburg :

According to the Electoral Commission of South Africa, over 26.2 million people have been registered to vote in the elections, including about 1.11 million voters who have already cast their ballots on Saturday and Sunday, reports Xinhua news agency.





President Cyril Ramaphosa had authorised the deployment of 10,000 members of the South African National Defence Force from October 30 to November 3 to ensure a safe and secure environment to conduct the elections.





They are responsible for protection of national key points and critical infrastructure.





During the last local government elections held in 2016, ANC got over 24.3 per cent of votes while Democratic Alliance (DA) received about 66.5 per cent.





During a campaign last week, Ramaphosa, also President of the ANC, said the party will do its best to take over municipalities in Western Cape Province, promising that it can bring about changes as it has been renewing and rebuilding itself, and making itself better to deliver and address the needs of the people.





DA Leader John Steenhuisen and its Cape Town Mayoral candidate Geordin Hill-Lewis travelled in the city on a campaign bus on Saturday, and visited a party call centre, reminding voters to come out to cast their votes by phone calls.





They visited Mitchells Plain township on Sunday to encourage voters to elect the party.





GOOD party, founded by former DA member Patricia de Lille, who is South African Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure currently and former Mayor of Cape Town, also targeted Mitchells Plain on Sunday.





Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, this year's election campaign has been the most unusual and uncertain, and it is relatively short but very intense, GOOD party's secretary-general and its Cape Town mayoral candidate Brett Herron said.