Philippine troops kill alleged topmost wanted rebel leader in clash

Manila :

Major General Romeo Brawner, Commander of the army's 4th infantry division, said New People's Army (NPA) Commander George Madlos, also known as Ka Oris, was killed after a 30-minute firefight in Impasugong town around 11:30 a.m. local time on Saturday.





The military said Madlos, facing murder and robbery charges, is allegedly the commander and spokesperson of the NPA's National Democratic Front, an umbrella organization of left-wing groups, Xinhua news agency reported.





Brawner said another rebel was also killed in the fighting. Troops also recovered an M14 rifle, a KG9 rifle, and several rounds of ammunition from the clash site.





The NPA rebels have been fighting the government since 1969. They concentrate their attacks in rural areas and small-scale skirmishes with the military.





Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte restarted the talks to end the decades-old insurgency when he came to power in 2016, but the negotiations faltered.





The NPA estimated strength is at 3,000, significantly lower than its peak strength in the 1980s.