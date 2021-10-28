Islamabad witnesses spike in dengue cases

Islamabad :

Islamabad District Health Officer Zaeem Zia told local media that 57 patients were reported in the suburbs of the capital city and 66 in the urban areas, reports Xinhua news agency.





According to the authorities, the total tally of dengue fever cases this year has surged to 3,206 in the capital with 1,881 reported in suburbs and 1,325 in the urban parts.





Zia told local media that 820 residual spray and 135 fogging actions were carried out in different parts of Islamabad during the past 24 hours to counter the spread of the disease and wipe out the potential breeding sites of the mosquito larvae.





In Rawalpindi, 75 dengue fever patients were admitted to different hospitals of the city in the past 24 hours, local media reported.





The Pakistani government is taking special measures at dengue hotspots across the country to curb the augmenting wave of the disease.