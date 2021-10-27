Anita Anand Canada’s new Defence Minister

Indian-origin Canadian politician Anita Anand appointed as Canada’s new Defence Minister.
Toronto: Indian-origin Canadian politician Anita Anand was on Tuesday appointed as the country’s new Defence Minister in a Cabinet reshuffle by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, over a month after his Liberal Party returned power in the snap polls and amid calls for major military reforms. She was born in the town of Kentville in the province of Nova Scotia in 1967. Her late mother Saroj Ram was from Amritsar and her father SV Anand is from Vellore.
Conversations