No Covid cases found in N.Korea despite tests: WHO

Seoul :

A total of 678 North Koreans underwent testing for the virus from October 8-14, but all were found negative, according to the WHO's Covid-19 weekly situation report





Of the newly tested North Koreans, 113 people had flu-like illness or acute respiratory infections, while the rest were healthcare workers, Yonhap News Agency quoted the report as saying.





The latest testing brings the total number of tested North Koreans to 42,773.





North Korea has claimed to be coronavirus free, while taking a set of anti-virus measures, including strict border controls.