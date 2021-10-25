Afghanistan’s army will deliver message of peace to world, says Defense Minister

Taliban leader and the regime’s acting Minister of Defense Mullah Yaqoob has said that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s national army will be delivering the message of peace to the people of the country and the world.
Kabul:
In a voice message, Mullah Yaqoob said they are making sure that Afghanistan’s soil will not be used against any other country in the region and world.
Mullah Yaqoob, also known as Muhammad Yaqoob Mujahid, is the son of Taliban founder Mullah Omar. His name figures in the UN Security Council’s terrorism blacklist.
He also said that the army will be responsible for protecting Afghanistan’s borders and will not allow anyone to invade.
