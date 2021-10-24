Myanmar schools to remain closed for another week

Yangon :

The move was made in order to curb the spread of Covid-19 and to make preparations for reopening schools, the committee said.





The Ministry of Health has been administering Covid-19 vaccine doses to middle and high school students aged over 12 years since October 12, reports Xinhua news agency.





As part of the anti-pandemic measures, the authorities re-closed all schools across the Asian country since early July.





According to the Health Ministry, Myanmar recorded 1,067 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 20 more deaths in the past 24 hours.





The total number of infections has risen to 493,576 with 18,511 deaths in the country.





Myanmar detected its first two Covid-19 cases on March 23 last year.



