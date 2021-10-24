Israel foils smuggling attempt from Lebanon

Tel Aviv :

Troops on patrol observed suspects carrying bags from Lebanon into Israel at midnight between Friday and Saturday in Metula, a northern city near the countries' border, Xinhua news agency quoted the military as saying in a statement.





Soldiers and police officers were dispatched to the scene and confiscated two pistols and 21 bags containing nine kg of drugs worth approximately 350,000 new shekels ($109,171), the military added.





The Israel Defense Forces is investigating if the smuggling attempt was linked to Lebanon's Hezbollah group, according to the statement.



