UK records another 44,985 new coronavirus cases

London :

The coronavirus-related death toll in the country rose by 135 to a total of 139,461. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test, Xinhua news agency reported.





There are currently 8,238 patients in hospital with Covid-19.





The latest data came as the World Health Organization (WHO) warned that the vaccine alone will not be enough to lift the world out of the pandemic. Margaret Harris, a spokeswoman for the WHO, said: "We really have to do other measures" to recover from Covid-19.





Meanwhile, Professor Stephen Reicher of the University of St Andrews warned that Britain risks "dilly-dallying into lockdown" if it does not act soon.





Speaking to Sky News, he warned that vaccines are "not quite enough" on their own, and "other protections" are needed to curb the pandemic. Professor Peter Openshaw, a member of the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag), told the BBC that he fears another "lockdown Christmas" when asked what people can expect from the holiday if government policy does not change.





Prime Minister Boris Johnson has insisted the current "high levels" of infection in Britain are "fully in line" with predictions made earlier this year. But he said the government will "keep all measures under constant review."





The prime minister said there is "absolutely nothing to indicate" the country will enter a new lockdown this winter, although he added the government would "do whatever we have to do to protect the public."





Speaking at a Downing Street news conference on Wednesday, Health Secretary Sajid Javid cautioned that the pandemic "is not over". Javid has even predicted there could be as many as 100,000 cases a day heading into winter.





More than 86 percent of people aged 12 and over in Britain have had their first vaccine dose and over 79 percent have received both, according to the latest figures.