Indian-American policy expert Neera Tanden named White House staff secretary

Washington :

Tanden, 51, a senior adviser to President Biden was named White House staff secretary on a morning staff call on Friday, CNN reported. The White House staff secretary is a behind-the-scenes but critical role in the West Wing, responsible for managing the paper flow to the President from other areas of the administration and federal government.





The person filling the job has been viewed as one of the most powerful in the building, it said. In addition to her new duties, Tanden will keep her senior adviser title.